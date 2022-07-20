Alleged gang member suspected in Sylmar murder now on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list

Authorities believe Omar Alexander Cardenas, 27, may have fled the country, possibly to Mexico. They hope his addition to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" provides renewed attention that may lead to his capture. A $100,000 reward is also being offered.
Cardenas is accused of shooting Jabali Dumas in Sylmar on Aug. 15, 2019 at the Hair Icon Barber Shop.
"Cardenas stopped approximately 30 feet in front of Dumas and fired nine shots," said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore. "One of which struck the victim in the head, resulting in him falling to the ground, face forward and dying at that location. Cardenas was seen fleeing from that location in his vehicle."
It is not known how or if the suspect and victim knew each other.
An arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas in April 2020 after he was charged with murder. The LAPD later determined he had fled the area and a federal arrest warrant was issued in September 2021.
Cardenas' picture will now be posted across the country and around the world.
And the FBI is not expecting it to be there long. The agency has a 93% success rate in getting their man.
The FBI created its top 10 list in 1950 and Cardenas has now become the 528th person on the list since then. Of the 527 previously on the list, the agency located or apprehended 492.
Cardenas has used the nickname "Dollar" and is said to be a member of the Pierce Street gang, but may also associate with the gang known as "Pacoima Van Nuys Boys - Anybody Killas."
The FBI asks anyone with information about Cardenas to call the tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or their local FBI office. International tips may also be provided to the nearest American embassy or consulate.
Information about Cardenas is expected to be distributed on flyers and social media as well as on donated digital billboard space in Southern California.