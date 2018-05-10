FBI raids North Hills home in gang investigation

Two people were arrested in the North Hills area during a gang-related investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department. (KABC)

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES --
Two people were arrested in the North Hills area during a gang-related investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department.

An FBI spokesperson says a SWAT team used flash-bang devices to enter a home early Thursday.

There was no gunfire and no one was injured.

About a dozen people were seen with agents and police in an alley, some apparently handcuffed.

The spokesperson said the raid involved state warrants, but gave no additional information.

The two people arrested on suspicion of murder were brothers Moisese Morales and Ever Morales. Their mother told Eyewitness News she couldn't imagine her sons were involved in gangs or a murder. She said they work all day in construction and the younger one is being treated for cancer.
