EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4303633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special committee is investigating allegations against Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar involving accusations of harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Federal agents served a search warrant at L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar's house in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.Federal agents were seen outside Huizar's home. The warrant was under seal, authorities said.The FBI also confirmed that other warrants are being served in the Los Angeles area.Officials said there were no arrests planned.Huizar represents the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and downtown.The execution of the warrant comes after a special committee launched an investigation surrounding accusations of harassment, discrimination and retaliation regarding Huizar.Huizar has served on the City Council since 2005 but is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in 2020.