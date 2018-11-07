BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Federal agents served a search warrant at L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar's house in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.
Federal agents were seen outside Huizar's home. The warrant was under seal, authorities said.
The FBI also confirmed that other warrants are being served in the Los Angeles area.
Officials said there were no arrests planned.
Huizar represents the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and downtown.
The #fbi raiding the #BoyleHeoghtd home and city hall office of #LosAngelesCityCouncilman #JoseHuizar. Details @ABC7 @ 11am. pic.twitter.com/JrS0QLam5v— Sid Garcia (@abc7sid) November 7, 2018
The execution of the warrant comes after a special committee launched an investigation surrounding accusations of harassment, discrimination and retaliation regarding Huizar.
Huizar has served on the City Council since 2005 but is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in 2020.
City News Service contributed to this report.