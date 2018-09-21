POLITICS

Harassment complaint against Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar prompts investigation

A special committee is investigating allegations against Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar involving accusations of harassment, discrimination and retaliation. (KABC)

A special committee is investigating accusations against Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar involving alleged harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

The complaint was made in June on MyVoiceLA.org, Mayor Eric Garcetti's new website for staffers, city commissioners and others to report workplace bias.

The accuser's identity is unknown.

"I am not aware of any details of a complaint, so I cannot comment on it," Huizar told City News Service on Thursday. "I can say that I take great pains to ensure that my staff and I conduct city business in a professional environment and treat all employees and visitors with the utmost dignity and respect.

"Given that, I am quite frankly confounded under what basis anyone would have to file a legitimate complaint," the councilman continued. "Obviously, I take this matter seriously and look forward to a full, transparent and expeditious resolution."

In 2013, Huizar's former deputy chief of staff, Francine Godoy, sued the councilman over similar complaints. At that time, the Special Committee on Investigative Oversight found no evidence of wrongdoing.
