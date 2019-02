Woolsey Fire victims are getting an extension to apply for disaster financial assistance.FEMA announced the extended deadline is until Feb. 15, so homeowners, renters and businesses will have extra time to apply for help.You can apply through the FEMA website at fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance , or you may call (800) 621-3362.Anyone can also visit FEMA in person at the Conrad Hilton Foundation in Westlake Village.