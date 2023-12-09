New federal bill to combat fentanyl crisis could charge drug dealers with murder

The law would essentially warn drug dealers that if they sell a deadly dose of illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl, they will be charged with murder. That evidence would be admissible in both state and federal court.

The law is named after Alexandra Capelouto of Temecula, a 20-year-old who died in 2019 due to fentanyl poisoning.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California congressman has introduced new legislation to combat America's fentanyl crisis.

Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents a portion of Riverside County and is the co-chair of the Congressional Fentanyl Caucus, held a press conference in Temecula Friday to introduce Alexandra's Law.

"This is the most dangerous drug we see on our streets," said Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp. "It's the most devastating to our communities and it continues to grow."

"We're simply saying that we've got to give the tools to the district attorneys, to the U.S. attorneys, to our federal and state law enforcement, give them the tools to convince people to stop selling the drug when they're informed that they, in fact, could be charged with murder if someone dies," said Issa.

Matt Capelouto, Alexandra's father, supports the legislation.

"While no parent condones their child buying pain killer drugs illegally, the greater crime lies with the individual who profited from my daughter's life by selling her a counterfeit oxycodone pill made with a lethal dose of fentanyl," he said.

Riverside and Orange counties are already going after drug dealers who sell lethal doses of fentanyl laced narcotics and are charging them with murder.

The first fentanyl death murder conviction happened in August in Riverside County.

"Anyone who says this isn't a crisis is simply not being honest," said Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin. "They've got their head in the sand. This is a nationwide crisis. Last year, in 2022, the first time that we had 100,000 deaths - they call it drug overdoses - most of the nationwide [ deaths were due to ] fentanyl."

The law will now be assigned to a subcommittee within the judiciary for review.

