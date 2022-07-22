LASD deputy overcome by substance at Rosemead incident, rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy fell unconscious and was hospitalized Thursday night after possibly being exposed to fentanyl or another substance in Rosemead.The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Garvey and Strathmore avenues in Rosemead.Deputies had responded to the area on a drug-related call, possibly an overdose. But as they were at the scene, one deputy was apparently overcome by a substance.Paramedics were called out to assist the deputy and he was rushed along the 10 Freeway to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. Video from AIR7 HD showed the deputy appearing to be unconscious as he was rushed into the emergency room.Several people were detained at the initial scene and one person who appeared to have suffered an overdose was brought to a nearby hospital, handcuffed to a gurney. That person appeared to be conscious and alert.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.