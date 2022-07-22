LASD deputy overcome by substance at Rosemead incident, rushed to hospital

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LASD deputy hospitalized after coming into contact with substance

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy fell unconscious and was hospitalized Thursday night after possibly being exposed to fentanyl or another substance in Rosemead.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Garvey and Strathmore avenues in Rosemead.

Deputies had responded to the area on a drug-related call, possibly an overdose. But as they were at the scene, one deputy was apparently overcome by a substance.

Paramedics were called out to assist the deputy and he was rushed along the 10 Freeway to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. Video from AIR7 HD showed the deputy appearing to be unconscious as he was rushed into the emergency room.

Several people were detained at the initial scene and one person who appeared to have suffered an overdose was brought to a nearby hospital, handcuffed to a gurney. That person appeared to be conscious and alert.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemeadlos angeleslos angeles countyfentanyllos angeles county sheriff's departmentdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Rams unveil their Super Bowl LVI rings
Video: Fists fly, men fight with crutches during brawl in Santee Alley
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
Crocodile attacks 2 American tourists at resort in Mexico
New California law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Ghost guns becoming more prevalent in SoCal
Show More
YouTube to remove misleading videos about abortion
Uvalde victims funerals paid in part by former athlete Bo Jackson
Shuttle bus crash at LAX leaves 9 injured, officials say
Google posts Doodle by girl killed in Uvalde school shooting
Here's what we know about Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News