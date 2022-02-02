Fernando Arroyos, off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery, to be honored at funeral: WATCH LIVE

The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn's Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck, the LAPD said. It is not open to the public.
Arroyos, 27, was gunned down during a robbery at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 8700 block of Beach Street in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood. Authorities said Arroyos was targeted while he was house-hunting with his girlfriend.
Arroyos is survived by his mother, father, girlfriend, grandfather and stepfather.
On Jan. 27, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against three alleged gang members and one associate for the crime. The three men and the 18-year-old girlfriend of one defendant were charged with violating a federal racketeering statute.
Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley. His mother described her son as someone who simply wanted to serve his community.
"I want to remember my son as a hero, for his work," Claudia Karin said tearfully in Spanish during a memorial held shortly after Arroyos' death. "As a son, he was the best. As a grandson, he was the best. And, as I said, I wish all the best for my son."
