Fernando Arroyos, off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery, to be honored at funeral: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The funeral service for Officer Fernando Arroyos of the Los Angeles Police Department, who was fatally shot during an off-duty confrontation on Jan. 10, is scheduled to be held Wednesday morning in Hollywood Hills.The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn's Hall of Liberty Mosaic Deck, the LAPD said. It is not open to the public.Arroyos, 27, was gunned down during a robbery at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 8700 block of Beach Street in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood. Authorities said Arroyos was targeted while he was house-hunting with his girlfriend.Arroyos is survived by his mother, father, girlfriend, grandfather and stepfather.On Jan. 27, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against three alleged gang members and one associate for the crime. The three men and the 18-year-old girlfriend of one defendant were charged with violating a federal racketeering statute.Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley. His mother described her son as someone who simply wanted to serve his community."I want to remember my son as a hero, for his work," Claudia Karin said tearfully in Spanish during a memorial held shortly after Arroyos' death. "As a son, he was the best. As a grandson, he was the best. And, as I said, I wish all the best for my son."