LAPD Chief Moore: LAPD will cover funeral expenses for off-duty officer killed during robbery

Fernando Arroyos, 27, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Walnut Park on Jan. 10. Police say he was off-duty at the time and was house-hunting with his girlfriend when the suspects pulled up in a pickup truck. There was some sort of argument and shots were fired.
Arroyos was shot and was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Four people have since been arrested in connection with his death.
On Wednesday, organizers held a day-long barbecue outside of the LAPD Olympic Station on Vermont Avenue, where Arroyos was assigned, to help raise money for his family.
It drew a large crowd which consisted mainly of Arroyos' colleagues.
"He was a great guy," said Ofc. Nayeli Medina. "He's going to always be remembered. He's one of us ... he's family, and we want his family to know that we love them as well."
Lt. Rex Ingram with LAPD's Hollywood Division became a mentor to Arroyos and recalls the 27-year-old having big aspirations for him and his family.
"One of his dreams that he mentioned to me early on, about 10 months ago, was that he always wanted to be a police officer and give back to his community since he was a young boy. He had two dreams in life. The first dream was to go to college and be the first one in his family to go to college. The second one was to be an LAPD officer, and he accomplished both of those."
Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley. His mother described her son as someone who simply wanted to serve his community.
"I want to remember my son as a hero, for his work," Claudia Karin said tearfully in Spanish during a memorial held shortly after Arroyos' death. "As a son, he was the best. As a grandson, he was the best. And, as I said, I wish all the best for my son."
Those who were unable to attend Wednesday's fundraiser, you can visit www.badgeofheart.org to make a donation.