'Ferrari' cast steps into high gear for red carpet fun at new film's LA premiere

The name Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, but back in the 50's, the company was on the brink of collapse. A new movie tells the story of the Italian car, and carmaker.

The name Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, but back in the 50's, the company was on the brink of collapse. A new movie tells the story of the Italian car, and carmaker.

The name Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, but back in the 50's, the company was on the brink of collapse. A new movie tells the story of the Italian car, and carmaker.

The name Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, but back in the 50's, the company was on the brink of collapse. A new movie tells the story of the Italian car, and carmaker.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The name Ferrari is synonymous with luxury, but back in the '50s, the company was on the brink of collapse. A new movie tells the story of the Italian car and carmaker.

A classic red carpet premiere welcomed the cast and crew for a film celebrating the iconic race cars, and a man who celebrated those cars. Set in 1957, a tumultuous year for Enzo Ferrari, it is a story that director Michael Mann had wanted to bring to the screen for a very long time.

"I've had opportunities to make it over the years, but it would have had to be a lower budget film. And this had to be made exactly the right way, or not at all," said Mann.

And it shows. Every scene, every Italian location, every prop- it's as if you're transported back in time.

Adam Driver takes the wheel and brings Enzo Ferrari to the audience. Not an easy task, as the real Enzo Ferrari did not really like to take the spotlight. So Driver had to interpret the character. However, he gives much of the credit to his director.

"With Michael leading it, he's so incredibly researched and incredibly specific. So he makes it easy to do your job, and he's clear about the story that he's trying to tell," said Driver.

Also appearing on the red carpet, Penelope Cruz, who plays a pivotal role as Enzo Ferrari's wife Laura. And Patrick Dempsey, who's managed to mix dual careers of acting and professional race driving. He apparently jumped at the chance to play driver Piero Taruffi in the film.

A film that is authentic in every detail, all the way through.