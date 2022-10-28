Songwriting camp organized by LA nonprofits celebrates Filipino American Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several Los Angeles nonprofits are celebrating Filipino American Heritage Month with a four-day songwriting camp meant to highlight the music and talent of Filipino American creatives.

"We actually have artists from the Philippines who are going to be joining us. I would love to help aid the bridge between Filipino American creatives and the artists of the Philippines," said Rosemarie Tan the co-founder of Mono Stereo Groove.

The camp features workshops, studio sessions and nonstop collaboration.

The goal is to amplify the talent and creativity of young Filipino Americans to celebrate culture and the influence on American mainstream music.

Watch Irene Cruz's full report above.