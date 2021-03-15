Personal Finance

Average LA County gas price rises for 54th time in 55 days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 34th consecutive day and 54th time in 55 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.895, its highest amount since Nov. 25, 2019.

The average price has increased 54.7 cents in the past 55 days, including one cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.2 cents more than one week ago, 34.3 cents higher than one month ago and 46.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 35th consecutive day and 68th time in 69 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.882, its highest amount since Nov. 21, 2019.

It has increased 65.8 cents in the past 69 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Sunday. It is 7.6 cents more than one week ago, 34.5 cents higher than one month ago and 51.2 cents greater than one year ago.

