Roses are red, violets are blue, you could have unclaimed property waiting for you this Valentine's Day.The state of California is sitting on $9.3 billion that it would love to give away. The property comes from forgotten bank accounts, stocks and items in safe deposit boxes.State Controller Betty T. Yee is reminding Californians that the state is holding onto more than 48 million unclaimed properties."Whether you're dreaming of flowers, chocolate, or homemade crafts this Valentine's Day, one very sweet treat is money you didn't know you had. You also could play Cupid and help reunite loved ones with their lost or forgotten cash and heirlooms," said Controller Yee in a statement.In January, the controller's office distributed more than $25 million in property to more than 28,000 people.Here is a glimpse of property claims paid in January:to find out if some of $9.3 billion in unclaimed property is yours. You can submit claims at claimit.ca.gov or by calling (800) 992-4647.