SACRAMENTO, Calif. --Roses are red, violets are blue, you could have unclaimed property waiting for you this Valentine's Day.
The state of California is sitting on $9.3 billion that it would love to give away. The property comes from forgotten bank accounts, stocks and items in safe deposit boxes.
LINK: Find out if you have unclaimed money waiting for you
State Controller Betty T. Yee is reminding Californians that the state is holding onto more than 48 million unclaimed properties.
"Whether you're dreaming of flowers, chocolate, or homemade crafts this Valentine's Day, one very sweet treat is money you didn't know you had. You also could play Cupid and help reunite loved ones with their lost or forgotten cash and heirlooms," said Controller Yee in a statement.
In January, the controller's office distributed more than $25 million in property to more than 28,000 people.
Here is a glimpse of property claims paid in January:
882 properties valued at $793,467 in San Diego
902 properties valued at $591,072 in San Jose
554 properties valued at $318,775 in Long Beach
326 properties valued at $273,076 in Fresno
242 properties valued at $197,398 in Riverside
135 properties valued at $159,158 in Salinas
146 properties valued at $91,818 in Anaheim
100 properties valued at $86,186 in San Bernardino
73 properties valued at $82,627 in Santa Cruz
484 properties valued at $65,336 in Bakersfield
202 properties valued at $46,739 in Modesto
210 properties valued at $44,811 in Fremont
Click here to find out if some of $9.3 billion in unclaimed property is yours. You can submit claims at claimit.ca.gov or by calling (800) 992-4647.