PERSONAL FINANCE

California now world's 5th largest economy, surpassing UK

(KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California has surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth largest economy.

Federal data released Friday show California's gross domestic product rose by $127 billion from 2016 to 2017, surpassing $2.7 trillion. The UK's economic output slightly shrunk over that time as it prepared to leave the European Union.

Economists at the state Department of Finance say all economic sectors except agriculture contributed to California's growth. Financial services and real estate led the pack, followed by the information sector, which includes technology companies.

RELATED: A look into Southern California's housing market in 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Housing is always a hot topic in Southern California, so real estate expert Tami Halton Pardee sat down with Eyewitness News for a look into what this year has in store for home buyers.



California last had the world's fifth largest economy in 2002 but fell as low as 10th in 2012 following the Great Recession. Since then, the largest U.S. state has added 2 million jobs and grown its GDP by $700 billion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
finance
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Woman buys $500K scratcher in Buena Park
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News