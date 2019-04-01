California sales tax increases for 51 cities

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A new sales tax hike went into effect Monday in more than a dozen cities in Southern California.
The standard rate statewide is 7.25%, but Monday's tax increase means that some of us will now be paying a lot more for our goods.
In Los Angeles County, Pasadena, Burbank, Glendale and Pomona will all have 10.25% sales tax rates. That's the maximum allowed in California.
The sales tax is also going up in Covina, Cudahy, Culver City, La Puente, Lawndale and Santa Fe Springs.
In Orange County, Santa Ana will see the biggest raise of 1.5%, making it the city with the highest sales tax in Orange County.
Garden Grove, Placentia and Seal Beach will all collect an extra penny per dollar spent.
A total of 51 cities across California are impacted.
See the full list of cities and rates from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
