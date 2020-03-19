Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How consumers can deal with debt during pandemic

By
The economy is slowing down, but people still have to spend money on food and essentials. For many, the only way to buy is using their credit cards.

"One of my jobs said we don't need you guys because we're going to shut down," says Alex Sánchez.

RELATED: Coronavirus: JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid COVID-19 outbreak

He is now worried about paying his credit card bills.

"My credit card bills, they don't care. I tried to call but they said you have to pay on time if not we're going to charge you guys with a late fee," says Sanchez.

In a money survey by Wallet Hub, 67 million people worry they will have trouble paying credit cards. About 76% believe credit card companies should forgive late payments during this crisis, and 158 million people say they are now saving instead of spending.

Financial planner Brian Gilder says call your credit card company now.

"Some of them will let you skip payments, some of them will waive fees, some will let you not make a payment for one month and you can skip a month. There's so many options out there right now but you have to call the card company and explain your situation to them," says Gilder.

RELATED: Kroger hiring 10,000 new employees, offering paid time off for workers with COVID-19

There are big changes this tax season as the treasury says people who owe taxes can defer payment for 90 days and there won't be any interest or penalties. You still have to file your taxes by April 15. If you're getting a refund, the earlier you file the earlier you will get your money.

"I would definitely file my tax return right away from getting a refund because you want to get that refund and I will take that refund and put it into my emergency fund and use it just for necessity items," says Gilder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeemploymentoutbreakeconomycoronavirusdebtviruscredit cards
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
LA beauty salon takes extra precautions amid coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home
Forced to close dining room, LA restaurant offering $150 'emergency taco kits'
Show More
OC clarifies after health order causes widespread confusion
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
First 2 members of Congress test positive for novel coronavirus
COVID-19: Drive-thru testing begins at OC hospital
More TOP STORIES News