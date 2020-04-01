Coronavirus: What SoCal tenants need to know about rent payments amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the first of the month and rent is due for millions of Americans. Wednesday marks the first time rent is due since the coronavirus outbreak has swept across the country and caused widespread unemployment.Many Californians are worried, stressed and wondering how they are going to pay bills - let alone rent.The federal and state governments, individual cities and counties are offering many protections for tenants at risk of getting evicted. First, communicate with your landlord or lender right away. It's important to keep record of all documentation; emails, health records and letters demonstrating how COVID-19 has affected your income, employment hours or job loss. Legally, there is nothing requiring lenders or landlords to offer rent relief because of the pandemic, but most landlords and companies are willing to help.Yes. Even though rent relief efforts have been approved in Los Angeles, tenants are still required to pay back rent in full.In the city of Los Angeles, renters who cannot pay their rent because of economic hardship or because their health has been affected by the coronavirus are not allowed to be evicted. If a family has needed to move in due to the virus and therefore, this increases the number of people living under a roof permitted under their lease - they are protected.Furthermore, Los Angeles renters have up to a year after the city's emergency order expires to pay back rent. Also, all late fees for nonpayment will be waived.If California renters are not able to pay rent due to financial or medical circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they are entitled to a delay of an eviction through May 31. To qualify, renters need to prove they've been laid-off, lost their job or hours at work because of COVID-19. Those who have had to care of children whose schools are closed or family members with COVID-19, also qualify. Renters must notify their landlords in writing no later than seven days after their rent is due, so by April 8 or May 8, to communicate they're unable to pay. Now come June 1, tenants could be evicted if they didn't pay rent in April or May.On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an executive order restricting landlord of hundreds of thousands of apartments in the city from increasing rents during the coronavirus pandemic.Could I use my stimulus check to pay rent or mortgage, and when will it arrive?