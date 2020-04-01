Coronavirus: Renters and landlords struggle to make ends meet amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At a time of unprecedented levels of economic uncertainty and unemployment, renters and landlords alike are struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"As far as my position, my job you know as not a teacher, I really don't know, the crossing guards, anyone that is school support, we have no idea," said Nasha Garcia
Garcia is a paraeducator in Lancaster for special education students.
She's not online teaching now and says she isn't being paid.
When she went to her apartment manager, she was told, "It's important to utilize unemployment, credit cards, loans, stuff like that you need to have a job to utilize. They said, quote unquote, business as usual."
Garcia isn't alone in her stress.
Damian Renteria is an event planner and was furloughed two weeks ago.
"It's scary. It's my first time filling out unemployment and I think that as a person who attended college and got a degree. You think that you're never going to be in that situation that you'll have a career that you'll have a wage and that you'll never have to be filing for unemployment," Renteria said.
His landlord is offering some flexibility but he's more worried about the debt he's amassing by putting off his rent payments until a later date.
"It's not like I could seek help from my parents because or they could seek help from me because all three of us are in the same boat of not earning any wages but still having to pay rent and mortgages," Renteria said.
There are some protections for renters, at least through May.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order allowing local governments to limit evictions and foreclosures through May 31 for those who can't make their payments.
But even that will have a negative effect on the economy, according to Tom Bannon of the California Apartment Association.
"Once you get to one month, two months, it's going to get very difficult on the landlord because the landlord will be putting off their expenses also," he said.
"One, it's the gardener, two it's the painter. The list goes on. taxes insurance. It's a vicious cycle."
In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti set up the Angeleno Fund to help those who are denied unemployment benefits to see if you qualify call 311 for more information.
