Personal Finance

Los Angeles County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 33rd time in 34 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $3.650, its highest amount since Dec. 20, 2019.

The average price has increased 30.2 cents in the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.6 cents higher than one month ago and 7.8 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 47th time in 48 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.638, its highest amount since Dec. 10, 2019. It has increased 41.4 cents in the last 48 days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 27.7 cents higher than one month ago and 12.1 cents greater than one year ago.

Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan including direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person
EMBED More News Videos

The latest on the COVID-19 relief bill as of Friday, Feb 19, 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeles countygas pricesauto news
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Some LA County school districts begin reopening
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
Protesters call for boycott of parent company of Ralphs, Food 4 Less
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
Show More
Teen hospitalized after shooting in South Los Angeles
Nurse caring for COVID patients in CA has memorabilia stolen
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
More TOP STORIES News