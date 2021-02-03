LA reaches tentative deal with police union to avoid layoffs amid budget crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles and the union that represents the LAPD have reached a tentative deal that averts layoffs while protecting critical city services during the current economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.As part of the deal, the Los Angeles Police Protective League agreed to defer two scheduled salary increases for the 2021-22 fiscal year, helping the city to save revenue.A 3% base wage increase, which was scheduled to take effect in January 2022, will be delayed 12 months and a 1.5% base wage increase, which was scheduled to take effect inJune 2022, will be delayed six months.In return, the city committed to no layoffs for sworn LAPD employees this fiscal year and at least $70 million in overtime for officers over the next three fiscal years."Our police officers do heroic work to keep Angelenos safe, and this year they have been asked to do more with less," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "I am pleased that we have reached a tentative deal that prevents sworn layoffs and provides the savings necessary to protect critical City services during this historic, pandemic-driven economic downturn.''LAPPL President Craig Lally said the agreement provides clarity to officers during a time when little is certain due to the global pandemic and economic struggles."Officers have continued to protect our residents during these very trying and dangerous times and deserve to be treated fairly and have their sacrifices recognized," Lally said.Union members still need to vote to ratify the deal.This is the third deal struck by the city to avoid layoffs amid the budget crisis.Garcetti announced on Jan. 12 the city reached a tentative deal with its non-sworn employees to avoid layoffs by delaying their 2% raise, which was scheduled for that January, and another 2% raise that was scheduled for June. The raises were pushed into the 2022-23 budget year.Two days later, Garcetti announced the city reached a deal with the firefighters' union to avoid layoffs and temporary closures of fire stations.The deal delayed firefighters' scheduled salary increase by 18 months.