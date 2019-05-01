Personal Finance

Many SoCalGas customers to get $100 credits after billing issues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California Gas Company has been hit with a massive fine for billing irregularities, and customers could soon benefit.

California regulators fined the utility $8 million, saying it overcharged millions of people.

Of that, $4.7 million will be distributed to 47,000 customers. They'll each receive $100 credits on their bills.

SoCalGas issued a statement saying it is reviewing the ruling and deciding whether to appeal.
