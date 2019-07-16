Survey: Millennials expect to receive financial help from parents until their 30s

When it comes to financing your kids, is there a cutoff?Most young Americans say they expect to be on the family payroll into their 30s.This is according to TD Ameritrade's new "Young Money Survey."Ask the parents, and their opinion is most definitely different when it comes to their millennial offspring.They call it "embarrassing" for kids to rely on them for financial help past the age of 27.Here's the problem.The study, released Tuesday, examines the money habits of today's young adults.They found a great deal of today's millennials are having a hard time budgeting and saving, mostly because of student loan debt.