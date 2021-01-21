student loans

President Biden instructs Department of Education to extend pause on student loan relief

By TJ Parker
HOUSTON, Texas -- At the request of President Joe Biden, acting Secretary of Education will extend the pause on Federal Student Loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0% through Sept. 30.

The extension was announced Wednesday evening, days before the moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month .

SEE MORE: President-elect Biden's loan forgiveness proposal comes as welcome news for one Houston college student

"Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families. They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table," a statement from the U.S. Department of Education read.

Biden's plan to help ease the student loan burden on many Americans includes a proposal to forgive at least $10,000 of it.

Although the proposal was part of Biden's presidential campaign, all the details haven't been released.

About 41 million Americans will continue to benefit from the federal government's pause of student loan payments.

The video above is from a previous report on Jan.15
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecollege studentsmoneytuitionwashington politicscollegejoe bidenu.s. & worldpoliticsdebtloansstudent loanscollege student
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT LOANS
Biden could face a student loan mess if pandemic relief expires
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
College freshmen being warned about housing scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
California lawsuits challenge environmental moves by Trump
Immigrants cheer Biden's plan to provide path to U.S. citizenship
Is it allergies or COVID-19? Local doctor says it's a 'diagnostic dilemma'
FBI locates Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell
Dems control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Show More
Thousands of without power as strong winds batter SoCal
Biden may not be allowed to bring his Peloton to White House
Long Beach approves $4 per hour 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Hollywood cemetery's powerful display honors COVID victims
Psychologist gives tips for kids contemplating return to class
More TOP STORIES News