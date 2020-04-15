Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Supervisors pass rent assistance program for Los Angeles County residents

The Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to create an "Emergency Rent Assistance Program."
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Renters in Los Angeles County could soon have a new resource if they are having trouble paying rent right now.

The Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to create an "Emergency Rent Assistance Program."

Once it us up and running, it could provide up to $1,000 per month for three months for people who have lost income because of the pandemic.

The details must still be worked out and the money available will depend in part on federal assistance.
