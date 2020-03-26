US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week amid coronavirus crisis

A record 3,283,000 Americans filed for unemployment this week amid the coronavirus crisis, U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday show.
This is the largest number in the nation's history and equivalent to the entire city of Houston being out of work.
By comparison, the highest number before this was 695,000 claims in one week in 1982.
This means the number of suddenly jobless Americans is larger than during the Great Recession -- and more than in the aftermath of major natural disasters such as hurricanes, fires and floods.
This number only accounts for those who successfully filed and does not represent the total number of those unemployed.
On Monday, the New York State Department of Labor tweeted, "If you have been unable to get through our phone and/or online system this week, please keep trying."
As job losses mount, some economists say the nation's unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.
Restaurants, hotels, airlines, automakers and entertainment venues all have been hit hard as cities, states and entire countries have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and directed residents to remain at home.
The goal is to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The Senate unanimously voted on a massive stimulus bill that is designed to aid businesses and workers engulfed by the crisis.
This includes one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
