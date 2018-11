A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County in Texas has been shut down temporarily after witnesses said that it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.KABC's sister station KTRK-TV received a tip from someone saying the machine was giving out $100 bills instead of $20 bills.Cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45, but deputies eventually showed up and everyone left.Deputies said they got a call about the ATM malfunctioning.