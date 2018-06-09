PERSONAL FINANCE

Woman buys scratcher worth $500K in Orange County

Scratchers tickets are shown in a file photo. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in Orange County hit the jackpot this week by claiming a winning scratcher worth $500,000.

Cathy Oviedo became half a million dollars richer when she decided to stop and buy a $10 "Triple Jackpot Scratchers" ticket in Buena Park prior to grabbing a bite in a fast food restaurant.

While she was waiting in the drive-thru line, Oviedo scratched her ticket and discovered she was a winner.

"It took me a minute or two to believe what I was seeing," Oviedo said in a statement. "My heart just started beating superfast."

Oviedo said she plans on using the money to help pay off bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rome in Liquor located at 6265 Auto Center Drive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymoneyfast food restaurantfeel goodBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News