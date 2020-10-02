coronavirus pandemic

Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Earlier, Dow and S&P futures dropped nearly 2%, but several hours later were trading 1.2% lower. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.


Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.


MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefinancial marketscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicmelania trumpfinancepresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
No coronavirus surge post-Labor Day in LA County, officials say
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Teen's COVID Memorial Quilt honors victims of pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
SoCal family mourns death of father after COVID-19 ravages home
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in SoCal selling COVID test kit
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's loss hits close to home for SoCal families
LA County updates voting system after March election beset by long wait times
Show More
Dodgers advance to NLDS after 3-0 win over Brewers
When will Disneyland reopen? OC officials expect guidelines soon
Trump had planned LA visit before positive COVID-19 test
Westlake Village community continues to grieve for 2 brothers killed in crash
Albert Pujols starts new cafe in Costa Mesa for good
More TOP STORIES News