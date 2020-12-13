Sanderson Fire: Evacuation warning issued as 800-acre blaze burns out of control near Beaumont - WATCH LIVE

The so-called Sanderson Fire was reported about 1 a.m. near La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.
Shortly before 9 a.m., an evacuation warning was issued for an area that included North Gilman Springs Road and South Timothy Lane, just south of the 60 Freeway. Less than a dozen homes were affected by the warning, officials said.
"Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to its location deep into rugged terrain," Cal Fire said in a statement.
More than a hundred firefighters were on the scene, the agency said. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames.
