Fire erupts in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino; structures burning - LIVE

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County Fire have responded to a vegetation fire that was threatening multiple homes in the Little Mountain area.
High winds were being reported at West 39th Street and North Severance Street near the Little Mountain area.
Multiple engines were being requested.
Several homes were seen from AIR7 HD video on fire.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Fire erupts in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino; structures burning
