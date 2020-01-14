Fire crews respond to Cudahy elementary after plane reportedly dumps fuel on school

By ABC7.com staff
CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews were assessing children at a Cudahy elementary school after reports of an apparent fuel dump by an aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Numerous children were reporting skin irritation and a noxious smell at the school.

A Delta Airlines flight had to return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff and was dumping fuel on it's return.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
