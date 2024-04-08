Fire damages Covina apartment building, sending 10 people to hospital

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-alarm fire damaged an apartment building Covina Sunday afternoon, sending 10 people to the hospital.

It started inside a three-story building on Conwell Avenue around 2 p.m.

The flames only damaged one unit. But firefighters had to rescue some residents who had to stand on their balconies because of smoke in the hallways.

Eight of the people taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries. The other two were having breathing issues.

With gas and electricity turned off, about 40 residents had to evacuate.