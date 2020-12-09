Massive blaze at commercial building in DTLA shuts down multiple lanes on 10 Freeway

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive blaze erupted at a vacant commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a response from more than 100 firefighters Tuesday evening.A massive plume of smoke was visible from miles out as the fire raged at the one-story building, located at 651 E. Washington Blvd.Multiple eastbound lanes of the 10 were shut down to help battle the fire just off the freeway. A knockdown was declared around 5:40 p.m., about 66 minutes after the fire first erupted, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department .LAFD says the building appeared to be housing "filming or training props" but was otherwise believed to be unoccupied.No injuries to firefighters were reported and no other structures were damaged.It not immediately known what caused the blaze.