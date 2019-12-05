San Bernardino fire: Massive flames engulfs iconic building, former roller skating rink

An iconic skating rink in San Bernardino was lost this morning because of a fire. ⁦@SBCOUNTYFIRE⁩ is now knocking down one of the remaining walls. No one is believed to have died in the fire, although it’s unclear whether anyway was inside when it started. pic.twitter.com/TqL6R2Q2P2 — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) December 5, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at a former roller skating rink in San Bernardino, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The inferno began shortly before 7 a.m. at the large commercial structure in the 2100 block of Lugo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.The fire department described it as an iconic building, once housing a roller skating rink, currently being used as an events center. The 20,000 square foot building was built in 1950.Heavy equipment was brought in to start knocking down what remained of the building after the flames were extinguished.One firefighter received a minor knee injury.Officials do not believe anyone was in the building at the time of the fire. Crews were working on deeming the building safe before it could be confirmed.Giant flames were seen shooting through the roof of the former Stardust Roller Rink, sending a column of thick black smoke into the air.Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of the property who said he didn't believe it was homeless people that started the blaze. There had been recent reports of vandalism to the property.About 8:45 a.m., officials announced that the fire had been extinguished.The cause of the incident is under investigation.