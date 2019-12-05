San Bernardino fire: Massive flames engulf abandoned roller skating rink: WATCH LIVE

San Bernardino - Commercial Structure Fire - Lugo Incident https://t.co/bNRK15K1Mj — 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) December 5, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at an abandoned roller skating rink in San Bernardino, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The inferno began shortly before 7 a.m. at the large commercial structure in the 1200 block of Lugo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.No injuries were immediately reported.Giant flames were seen shooting through the roof the building, sending a column of thick black smoke into the air.About an hour later, crews appeared to be getting a handle on the fire.The cause of the incident was under investigation.