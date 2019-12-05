San Bernardino fire: Massive flames engulf abandoned roller skating rink: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at an abandoned roller skating rink in San Bernardino, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The inferno began shortly before 7 a.m. at the large commercial structure in the 1200 block of Lugo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Giant flames were seen shooting through the roof the building, sending a column of thick black smoke into the air.

About an hour later, crews appeared to be getting a handle on the fire.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
