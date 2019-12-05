San Bernardino fire: Massive flames engulf abandoned roller skating rink: WATCH LIVE

The inferno began shortly before 7 a.m. at the large commercial structure in the 1200 block of Lugo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were immediately reported.
San Bernardino - Commercial Structure Fire - Lugo Incident https://t.co/bNRK15K1Mj— 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) December 5, 2019
Giant flames were seen shooting through the roof the building, sending a column of thick black smoke into the air.
About an hour later, crews appeared to be getting a handle on the fire.
The cause of the incident was under investigation.
