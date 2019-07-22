CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled to contain a fire that erupted at a 99 Cents Only store in Culver City early Monday morning.
The fire broke out in 41 W Washington Blvd. at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Flames were coming out of the roof of the building as the second-alarm blaze prompted a response from several firefighters.
At one point, firefighters were attempting to extinguish the flames while on the roof and inside the roof.
The roof of the building later gave way to a roof collapse.
No injuries were reported and damage was limited to the 99 Cents Only store.
Investigators were on scene to determine how the fire started.
Fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News