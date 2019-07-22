Fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled to contain a fire that erupted at a 99 Cents Only store in Culver City early Monday morning.The fire broke out in 41 W Washington Blvd. at approximately 2:30 a.m.Flames were coming out of the roof of the building as the second-alarm blaze prompted a response from several firefighters.At one point, firefighters were attempting to extinguish the flames while on the roof and inside the roof.The roof of the building later gave way to a roof collapse.No injuries were reported and damage was limited to the 99 Cents Only store.Investigators were on scene to determine how the fire started.