Fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled to contain a fire that erupted at a 99 Cents Only store in Culver City early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in 41 W Washington Blvd. at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Flames were coming out of the roof of the building as the second-alarm blaze prompted a response from several firefighters.

At one point, firefighters were attempting to extinguish the flames while on the roof and inside the roof.

The roof of the building later gave way to a roof collapse.

No injuries were reported and damage was limited to the 99 Cents Only store.

Investigators were on scene to determine how the fire started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
culver citylos angeles countyfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Venice
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 1 year later
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Volunteers inform residents on upgrades to Compton, Willowbrook water system
Bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village released
Evacuations ordered as brush fires burn in Grapevine
L.A. celebrates National Ice Cream Day
Show More
Dogs eating ice cream: The perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!
Long Beach woman killed by stray gunfire while inside her home
Woman dies in crash on San Juan Capistrano highway
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News