4-alarm fire erupts at construction site in San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A four-alarm fire erupted early Sunday morning at a commercial building that was under construction in San Gabriel, prompting a response from at least 90 firefighters, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of East Valley Boulevard, according to the San Gabriel Fire Department. Two nearby buildings were evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Firefighters used ariel ladders to attacked the inferno, which was visible for miles.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.