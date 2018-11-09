WOOLSEY FIRE

FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County, northwest LA County

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The raging Woolsey Fire is headed toward the ocean after jumping the 101 Freeway from Ventura County. These maps show where the fire is currently burning.


For the latest details on the Woolsey Fire, click here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfireevacuationhouse fireWoolsey FireVentura CountyOak Park
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
Brush fire breaks out near LA Zoo in Griffith Park
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire
Multiple earthquakes strike Riverside County's Aguanga area
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Show More
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
More News