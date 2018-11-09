Personalize your weather by entering a location.
WOOLSEY FIRE
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County, northwest LA County
KABC
Friday, November 09, 2018 08:41AM
OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The raging Woolsey Fire is headed toward the ocean after jumping the 101 Freeway from Ventura County. These maps show where the fire is currently burning.
For the latest details on the Woolsey Fire,
click here
.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
