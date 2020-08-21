Northern California wildfires: Dramatic video, viral photo show devastating infernos

The intensity of two of the dozens of wildfires burning in Northern California were captured in a dramatic video and a stunning news photo that has since gone viral.The video footage was captured by a videographer from inside a vehicle that was making its way through a fire zone near Santa Cruz.The viral photo, made by Associated Press photographer Noah Berger in unincorporated Napa County, shows monstrous flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires on Tuesday.In the image, the fire is seen raging near a sign that is apparently posted outside a senior center. "WEAR A MASK, WASH YOUR HANDS, SOCIAL DISTANCE, STAY SAFE," the sign says.The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa, the AP reported.Wildfires that took at least six lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes blazed throughout the state on Friday as firefighting resources strained under the vastness of the infernos authorities were trying to control.Three major complexes encompassing dozens of fires chewed through a combined 780 square miles of forests, canyons and rural areas flanking San Francisco on three sides.Statewide, nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling blazes that have scorched more than 1,200 square miles in California, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire.