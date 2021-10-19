Arson suspected in a series of fires in Pasadena

Extended incident/investigation: PFD is working two fires that are knocked down but under investigation. The first is on the 300 blk. of N Chester and the second fire is around the corner at Chester and Hill. E/B 210/Hill Ave. off ramp is shut down due to incident. @PasadenaGov — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) October 18, 2021

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Arson investigators are looking into a series of fires in Pasadena that may be related. The four fires happened within close proximity of each other and all happened within an hour on Sunday evening, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.The first one was reported about 5:40 p.m. at a two story apartment unit and attached garage on Chester Avenue and Corson Street, according to officials.Only a couple of minutes away, another fire broke out in a residential building at Holliston Avenue and Corson. The two left major damages to the houses but no injuries were reported.Two more fires ignited on Locust Street and Walnut Street, resulting in minor damage. No further details were available at this time as the investigation is still on its early stage. Anyone with information can contact the city's police department at (626) 744-4501.