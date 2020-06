EMBED >More News Videos Police declared an unlawful assembly and began dispersing the crowd at a protest in Van Nuys Monday. Some looting was seen nearby.

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- There's not much left of a strip mall in Van Nuys after a fire ripped through businesses Monday night.Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a pharmacy there as the blaze raged on.Investigators say the strip mall near Vanowen Street and Haskell Avenue had been looted and there was even a report of a shooting earlier at this scene.No patients or suspects were found at the scene by the time firefighters arrived.At least three units in this strip mall suffered damage.