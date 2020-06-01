Large protest in Van Nuys dispersed by LAPD

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES -- Police declared an unlawful assembly and began dispersing the crowd at a protest in Van Nuys Monday.
The crowd of several hundred had been protesting mostly peacefully for hours at an intersection in Van Nuys. Most people were standing on the sidewalks, but some spilled over into the street and were walking between cars.
At one point, dozens in the crowd started running, apparently startled by a loud noise or disturbance. But there were no apparent injuries.
Police appeared to be taking no chances given the unrest around Southern California in recent days linked to protests. By around 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department had declared an unlawful assembly, the first step toward dispersing the crowd.
Los Angeles County had also declared a countywide curfew to take effect at 6 p.m.
As police began breaking up the crowd, there were scattered reports of looting nearby on Van Nuys Boulevard.
There was a brief chase of suspected looters. They drove around on surface streets for some time, but police pulled back out of concern for the danger to the public. Looters were seen hitting medical marijuana shops, a mobile phone store and other retail locations.
Police were seen running after several individuals on foot.
The protest, like many around the country, was a reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The crowds later thinned out, but smaller groups were seen lingering on other nearby street corners. There were other protests being held in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and other locations on Monday.
