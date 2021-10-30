community journalist

New exhibition at California Science Center in Exposition Park focuses on fire safety

"Fire! Science and Safety" is an exhibition that teaches families and kids the do's and dont's of fire safety.
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new exhibition at the California Science Center called "Fire! Science and Safety" is teaching families about fire dangers in their own homes.

The exhibition portrays a typical Los Angeles home and allows kids to be detectives and spot fire dangers.

The California Science Center teamed up with the Children's Burn Center to put the interactive, immersive exhibition together.

"We like to see people going through the apartment and basically practicing certain behaviors that would be useful when they go back home," said David Bibas, curator for technology programs at the California Science Center.

At the exhibition, you can touch objects to see safety tips and even create a virtual fire out of different ingredients in a fire pit.

"I think the statistic is 70% of the burns are scald burns which are caused by hot water and steam happening in the kitchen or the bathrooms in the bathtub," said Kathy Toppino, chairman of the board of trustees for the Children's Burn Foundation.

A section of this exhibition also addresses wildfires and how to protect your home.

The exhibition is open to the public and free to walk through.

All of the displays are in English and Spanish.

