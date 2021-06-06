Captain critically wounded in Agua Dulce fire station shooting identified; GoFundMe page grows

EMBED <>More Videos

GoFundMe page set up for captain wounded in Agua Dulce shooting

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County fire captain who is fighting for his life after being shot at his fire station in Agua Dulce last week has been identified, and a GoFundMe page for his family continues to grow.

Captain Arnie Sandoval, 54, has undergone multiple surgeries and is expected to survive after the shooting in which investigators believe the gunman was a disgruntled off-duty firefighter.

The suspect fatally shot a fellow firefighter at the station just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, and wounded Sandoval, who was not believed to be intentionally targeted in the shooting.

The shooter has been identified as Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, who then drove to his own home in Acton, set it on fire and took his own life. Tatone and the deceased victim, firefighter Tory Carlon, had been involved in an ongoing work-related dispute that has not been specified.

RELATED: County firefighter fatally shoots fellow firefighter, wounds captain and takes own life, sources say
EMBED More News Videos

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspect was a firefighter who shot and killed another as part of an ongoing dispute.



Sandoval has had a long career of public service, first as an L.A. County sheriff's deputy before switching tracks and joining the fire department.

A GoFundMe page for Sandoval has received over $30,000 and counting.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help Carlon's family. The page has raised over $200,000.

Details on funeral plans for Carlon, including when the service will be held, have not been released.

Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation to honor him
EMBED More News Videos

The daughter of the firefighter who was killed at the Agua Dulce station graduated from high school Thursday, wearing her father's firefighting jacket as she tearfully received her diploma.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agua dulcelos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingfirefighter killedfirefightersgofundmedeadly dispute
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News