Suspect in fire station shooting identified as 45-year-old firefighter from Acton

EMBED <>More Videos

Agua Dulce fire station shooting suspect identified

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Agua Dulce firefighter who apparently shot and killed a fellow firefighter, wounded another and then killed himself has been identified.

Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45, of Acton is the suspect in Tuesday's shooting.

Officials believe Tatone was involved in an ongoing dispute with a fellow firefighter that resulted in the deadly shooting.

They say while off-duty Tatone showed up at the Agua Dulce station Tuesday morning and opened fire, killing firefighter Tory Carlon. The 44-year-old victim had worked for the Los Angeles County department for more than 20 years. He was married with three daughters.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Carlon's family.

Family members mourn firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Family members have identified the 44-year-old Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce.



The shooting also wounded a fire captain who was not believed to have been intentionally targeted. The 54-year-old captain underwent surgery and was recovering in critical but stable condition.
Fire captain stabilized after shooting at Agua Dulce station
EMBED More News Videos

A firefighter captain who was shot at the Agua Dulce station was airlifted to the hospital and is recovering after surgery for gunshot wounds.



After the shooting, Tatone drove to his home in Acton, set it on fire and killed himself, sources say. His body was found in a pool outside the home by responding sheriff's deputies.

His official cause of death has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agua dulcelos angeles countyactive shootershootingfirefighter killedfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News