Multiple people left stranded on roof of downtown LA building after fire erupts

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A blaze erupted at a vacant eight-story commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday evening, prompting firefighters to rescue eight people stranded on the roof.

Los Angeles firefighters responded around 7:20 p.m. to 1603 S. San Pedro St., near the 110 and 10 freeways, as thick black smoke billowed from the building.

LAFD says crews knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes after the blaze began to burn on the building's second and third floors.

AIR7 HD captured aerial footage of firefighters extending a ladder from the freeway to the roof of the building to reach the people left stranded. LAFD said once the stairwells were cleared, firefighters lead everyone down and they were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews say the eight people on the roof were at the building taking part in a photo shoot.

A search of the building found no one else inside the building, according to LAFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

