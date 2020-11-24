Firefighter partially engulfed in flames while battling structure fire in Sherman Oaks: Video

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter was partially engulfed in flames while helping to extinguish a blaze overnight Monday at a commercial building in Sherman Oaks.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 35 firefighters knocked down the fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story structure in the 13400 block of Ventura Boulevard.


Dramatic news video from the scene shows flames on the firefighter's uniform being doused with water from a hose after the firefighter walks to safety.

No injuries were reported, and all nearby buildings were protected, the LAFD said.


The cause of the fire is under investigation.
