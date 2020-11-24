SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A firefighter was partially engulfed in flames while helping to extinguish a blaze overnight Monday at a commercial building in Sherman Oaks.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 35 firefighters knocked down the fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story structure in the 13400 block of Ventura Boulevard.
Dramatic news video from the scene shows flames on the firefighter's uniform being doused with water from a hose after the firefighter walks to safety.
No injuries were reported, and all nearby buildings were protected, the LAFD said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighter partially engulfed in flames while battling structure fire in Sherman Oaks: Video
