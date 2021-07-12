Slain firefighter Tory Carlon remembered with benefit concert to help family left behind

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- It's been just over one month since the tragic shooting of LA County firefighter Tory Carlon.He'd served his community for more than 20 years.Carlon was shot and killed by a fellow fighter who then went on to take his own life.The wounds are still fresh for those who knew him and loved him."June 1st, obviously our lives changed forever. We lost a great friend, colleague, family member, father, you name it. Each day that goes on gets a little bit easier but obviously it's a roller coaster of emotions," said LA County Fire Department Captain Zach Cates.The city of Santa Clarita ,where Carlon's family lives, is feeling a collective grief."We kiss our families goodbye and go to work for two, three, sometimes four days. There are some inherent risks we know we're going to encounter. The tragedy that happened in this circumstance, couldn't even fathom," City of Pasadena Fire Captain and Cofounder Santa Clarita Soundtraac Music Fest Manuel White.So in an effort to keep his memory alive and show support to Carlon's family, firefighters and the city turned a 2 day music fest into a benefit concert.This August 7th and 8th, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Wilson Philips, Plain White T's and the Dazz Band are just a few headliners of the Santa Clarita Soundtraac Music Fest.It will be located at Central Park."If we annually can come together at this event to honor Tory, that's a way to keep his legacy on. And also show support of his family. The fire family, it's a powerful thing. We're all branches off of the same tree," White smiled.If you buy a two day ticket and enter the promo code SCM F10, $20 dollars from your ticket will be donated to the family."Come on in, contribute. Be part of this effort to help the family and while you're at it have a great time at our concert," Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda urged.https://soundtraacmusicfestival.com