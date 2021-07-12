Community & Events

Slain firefighter Tory Carlon remembered with benefit concert to help family left behind

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Benefit concert planned for family of slain firefighter

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- It's been just over one month since the tragic shooting of LA County firefighter Tory Carlon.

He'd served his community for more than 20 years.

Carlon was shot and killed by a fellow fighter who then went on to take his own life.

The wounds are still fresh for those who knew him and loved him.

"June 1st, obviously our lives changed forever. We lost a great friend, colleague, family member, father, you name it. Each day that goes on gets a little bit easier but obviously it's a roller coaster of emotions," said LA County Fire Department Captain Zach Cates.

The city of Santa Clarita ,where Carlon's family lives, is feeling a collective grief.

"We kiss our families goodbye and go to work for two, three, sometimes four days. There are some inherent risks we know we're going to encounter. The tragedy that happened in this circumstance, couldn't even fathom," City of Pasadena Fire Captain and Cofounder Santa Clarita Soundtraac Music Fest Manuel White.

So in an effort to keep his memory alive and show support to Carlon's family, firefighters and the city turned a 2 day music fest into a benefit concert.

This August 7th and 8th, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Wilson Philips, Plain White T's and the Dazz Band are just a few headliners of the Santa Clarita Soundtraac Music Fest.

It will be located at Central Park.

"If we annually can come together at this event to honor Tory, that's a way to keep his legacy on. And also show support of his family. The fire family, it's a powerful thing. We're all branches off of the same tree," White smiled.

If you buy a two day ticket and enter the promo code SCM F10, $20 dollars from your ticket will be donated to the family.

"Come on in, contribute. Be part of this effort to help the family and while you're at it have a great time at our concert," Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda urged.

https://soundtraacmusicfestival.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta claritaconcertfirefightersfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
As Delta variant spreads, McDonald's hosts SoCal vaccine clinics
LAX Police chief announces run for LA County sheriff
Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'
Search underway for suspect in deadly Diamond Bar hit-and-run
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
Life-sized teddy bear walking from LA to NY
Angels' Ohtani makes All-Star history as starting pitcher, batter
Show More
$62 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Van Nuys
US officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Stagecoach releases 2022 lineup. Check out who's headlining
$50K reward amid search for driver in deadly Harbor City crash
Study: ICE medical personnel often ignored warning signs before deaths
More TOP STORIES News