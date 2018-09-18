Firefighters battle 10-acre brush fire in Simi Valley

Firefighters battled a 10-acre brush fire that erupted on the east end of Simi Valley on Tuesday.The brush fire was moving uphill at a slow rate of speed in the area of Yosemite and Las Llajas Canyon, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.Authorities said the fire was not threatening any structures, though the smoke was visible from the 118 Freeway.There were no reports of any injuries.