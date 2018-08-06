Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Riverside County's Temescal Valley

By ABC7.com staff
TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters were battling a 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley near Terramor Road and Temescal Canyon Road.

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Corona Fire Department were on the scene of the fire, which was first reported shortly after 2 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers shut down Terramor Road between Temescal and Crestley Drive for public safety and to give emergency crews freedom to move.

Firefighters were making progress encircling the brusher, despite the 106-degree heat and light winds.

There was no word on what triggered the blaze.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firewildfirefirefightersfire departmentsRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon brush fire burns 700 acres, prompts evacuation
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Show More
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Bystander shoots gunman who opened fire at back-to-school festival
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
More News