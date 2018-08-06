Firefighters were battling a 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley near Terramor Road and Temescal Canyon Road.Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Corona Fire Department were on the scene of the fire, which was first reported shortly after 2 p.m.Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers shut down Terramor Road between Temescal and Crestley Drive for public safety and to give emergency crews freedom to move.Firefighters were making progress encircling the brusher, despite the 106-degree heat and light winds.There was no word on what triggered the blaze.